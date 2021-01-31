Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.53

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) (CVE:PLU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 1135254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of C$50.90 million and a PE ratio of -9.15.

Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) Company Profile (CVE:PLU)

Plateau Energy Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for lithium and uranium deposits. It holds interests in Falchani Lithium Project and Macusani Uranium Project in the Puno District of southeastern Peru.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plateau Energy Metals Inc. (PLU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.