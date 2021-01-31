PIXEL (PXL) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.13 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and $1.13 million worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PIXEL has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,586.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.41 or 0.01207265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.93 or 0.00530685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00042460 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002410 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00005012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000248 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, "PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies "

PIXEL Coin Trading

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

