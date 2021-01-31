Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,005,400 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the December 31st total of 7,196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Pirelli & C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $5.13 on Friday. Pirelli & C. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $5.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers automotive products under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle products under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

