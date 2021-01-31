Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

HAFC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

HAFC opened at $13.82 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.54 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

In other Hanmi Financial news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of Hanmi Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 132.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 72.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 35,560 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

