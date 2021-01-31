Piper Sandler Raises Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $285.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Facebook from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $319.80.

FB opened at $258.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $735.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.31.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

