Piper Sandler Comments on Brinker International, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Brinker International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brinker International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Brinker International stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $67.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 103.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Brinker International’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Brinker International by 68.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after buying an additional 96,095 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brinker International by 475,950.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 299,849 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Brinker International by 682.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 169,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 147,888 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

