Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) Short Interest Up 270.1% in January

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust (NYSE:MHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 270.1% from the December 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,235 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MHI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 36,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,550. Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust has a 12 month low of $8.42 and a 12 month high of $12.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust

Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

