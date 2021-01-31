Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 894,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after buying an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,378,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 22,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $3,279,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at $12,209,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.