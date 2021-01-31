Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 600 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Roku were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Roku by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $84,828,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,115,000 after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roku stock opened at $389.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $372.08 and a 200 day moving average of $241.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -463.13 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $448.17.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Roku to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.22.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $110,962,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,962,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 4,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.81, for a total transaction of $1,125,079.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,059,865.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 598,509 shares of company stock valued at $181,398,010. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

