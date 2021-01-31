Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 366 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 15,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 20,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $38.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

