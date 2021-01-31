Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 115 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sony were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNE. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

NYSE:SNE opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. Sony Co. has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $19.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. Sony had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 19.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Sony Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.