Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Sify Technologies worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Sify Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. 0.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIFY opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Sify Technologies Limited has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sify Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

