Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $582,000 Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 124.5% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10,723.1% in the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 200.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $35.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.34. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $37.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

