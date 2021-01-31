Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $510,000 Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 24.8% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,664,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 8.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,460,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,831,000 after purchasing an additional 332,170 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,772,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,409,000 after purchasing an additional 76,057 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 16.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,752,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,944,000 after purchasing an additional 244,845 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,603,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 103,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. TCF Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of TCF Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

TCF Financial Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

