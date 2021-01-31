Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,114,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,222,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 626,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2,586.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 502,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,229,000 after buying an additional 483,869 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 940,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 322,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 176.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 486,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,371,000 after buying an additional 310,826 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $348.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $1,556,565.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,627,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

