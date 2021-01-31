Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Exelon by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Exelon by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 108,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.87. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

