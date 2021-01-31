Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.63

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.63 and traded as low as $1.42. Pingtan Marine Enterprise shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 360,952 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $118.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 6.32%.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

