Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Down 39.9% in January

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 427,800 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 711,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:FENG opened at $1.39 on Friday. Phoenix New Media has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.18 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FENG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Phoenix New Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 39,365 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 198,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 73,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,096 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 119,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

