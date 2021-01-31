Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Shares of PSXP stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average of $26.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.93%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 81.59%.

PSXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

In related news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,843.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

