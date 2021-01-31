Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Position Increased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 36.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

NYSE:PM opened at $79.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $124.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

