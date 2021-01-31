PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “
Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.
