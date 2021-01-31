PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,134,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,770 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

