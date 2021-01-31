PGGM Investments Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PGGM Investments lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 407,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 121,126 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $106,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $241.92 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $159.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,499.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,674.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.