PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 79.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,901 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.17% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $57,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,197,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 4,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $425.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $496.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.29.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $481.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.14.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

