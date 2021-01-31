PGGM Investments Increases Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 2.0% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. PGGM Investments’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $421,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,494,000 after purchasing an additional 854,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,226,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,086,000 after purchasing an additional 140,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,575,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,169,000 after purchasing an additional 217,691 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,909,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,258,000 after purchasing an additional 338,135 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.79.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $30.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

