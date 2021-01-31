PGGM Investments Has $84.82 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 128.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501,900 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.53% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $84,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,326.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,208,000 after acquiring an additional 803,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 47.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,193,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,563,000 after acquiring an additional 701,488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 219.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 639,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,899,000 after acquiring an additional 439,311 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 209.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 587,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,433,000 after acquiring an additional 397,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,002,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,358,058,000 after acquiring an additional 363,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXPD. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.55 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

