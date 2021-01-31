PGGM Investments Buys 17,193 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.20% of Cummins worth $68,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,793,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 135,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,006,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cummins by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,225,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,848,000 after buying an additional 66,578 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 927,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,680,000 after acquiring an additional 123,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,624,000 after acquiring an additional 92,858 shares during the period. 81.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMI opened at $234.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.57 and its 200-day moving average is $217.83. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $254.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

