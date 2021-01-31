Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) Trading Up 11.5%

Shares of Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF) were up 11.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.70 and last traded at $9.70. Approximately 1,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 27,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44.

About Pexip Holding ASA (OTCMKTS:PXPHF)

Pexip Holding ASA, a technology company that delivers a video-first meeting platform. Its platform simplifies video communication across borders, businesses, and platforms, enabling everyone to be seen, heard, and included. The company offers self-hosted and as-a-service deployment options for enterprise video conferencing built on the Pexip Infinity technology; and provides interoperability, including Microsoft Teams, Skype for Business, Google Hangouts Gateway interop, video system device registration, and a world-class meeting and calling service.

