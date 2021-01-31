Pets at Home Group’s (PAHGF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (OTCMKTS:PAHGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PAHGF. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Pets at Home Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PAHGF opened at $5.53 on Thursday. Pets at Home Group has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.39.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

