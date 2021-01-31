PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) (LON:PTAL) were up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.85 ($0.17). Approximately 428,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,790,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.17).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of £104.88 million and a PE ratio of 42.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 11.70.

PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) Company Profile (LON:PTAL)

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal Corp. (PTAL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.