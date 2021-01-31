PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $38.20 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $774.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

