PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,826,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $38.20 on Friday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $774.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.70.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Sidoti cut PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
