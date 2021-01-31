PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) CEO Sells $2,730,000.00 in Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) CEO Menderes Akdag sold 60,000 shares of PetMed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $2,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,800 shares in the company, valued at $15,369,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PetMed Express stock opened at $38.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.35 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $21.20 and a one year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $65.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 9.82%. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $656,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 130,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in PetMed Express by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,550 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti lowered PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

