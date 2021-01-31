Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Price Target Raised to $29.35

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $29.35 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.45.

PRSP opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. Perspecta has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Perspecta will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 23rd. Perspecta’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Perspecta by 22.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,853 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after acquiring an additional 98,266 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $999,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Perspecta by 13,596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 33,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

