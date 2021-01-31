Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Short Interest Update

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 128.2% from the December 31st total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PDRDY traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 81,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,709. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 0.53. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $39.52.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDRDY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

