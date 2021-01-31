Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.