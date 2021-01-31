Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Update

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the December 31st total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.04.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
