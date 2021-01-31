Perigon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

HYD stock opened at $62.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $66.34.

