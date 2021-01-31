Perigon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $199,440,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $249,000. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $244,000. Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $236,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.50 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $41.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

