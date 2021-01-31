Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $859,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,069 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,187,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,153,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,508,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,041,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,563,000 after buying an additional 164,796 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,895,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 27,500 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $5,635,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lawrence Otto Klein sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $5,380,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,168,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 427,703 shares of company stock worth $66,444,533 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.86. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 273.10%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

