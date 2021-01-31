Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after buying an additional 1,278,674 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after buying an additional 324,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after buying an additional 47,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.58. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

