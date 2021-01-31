Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 56 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,585,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 159.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 242,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,291,000 after buying an additional 149,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock opened at $198.59 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $210.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.81.

