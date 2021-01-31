Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,885 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,239.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 917,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 877,870 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3,772.4% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 838,132 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 816,488 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,020,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,281,000 after purchasing an additional 813,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,362,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after purchasing an additional 753,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE XOM opened at $44.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.