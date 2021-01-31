Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.08. Performant Financial shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 3,980 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.
Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.
