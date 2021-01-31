Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Gap Down to $1.18

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.08. Performant Financial shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 3,980 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $36.23 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,999 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.29% of Performant Financial worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

