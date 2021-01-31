People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.13% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of People’s United have outperformed the industry in the past three months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and meeting in the other. The fourth-quarter 2020 results reflected rise in revenues, lower expenses and elevated provisions. The company is growing through acquisitions, aided by a healthy balance-sheet position. Despite the prevailing low-interest rate environment, some support to net interest margin (NIM) is expected with growth in loans. However, the company's significant exposure to commercial loans keeps us apprehensive. Moreover, rising costs on account of merger-related costs might adversely impact bottom-line growth in the near term. Nevertheless, improving credit quality is a tailwind for the company.”

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $13.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $16.37.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that People’s United Financial will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,935.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

