People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of People Co. (PEO.V) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Tender” rating and a $15.22 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for People Co. (PEO.V)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get People Co. (PEO.V) alerts:

People Co. (PEO.V) (CVE:PEO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$54.32 million for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their target price on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut People Co. (PEO.V) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$12.75 to C$15.22 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on People Co. (PEO.V) from C$14.50 to C$15.22 in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

CVE PEO opened at C$15.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.42. People Co. has a one year low of C$6.00 and a one year high of C$16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

People Co. (PEO.V) Company Profile

People Corporation delivers employee group benefit consulting, third-party benefits administration, and pension and human resources consulting services to help companies recruit, retain, and reward employees. The company offers consulting solutions, which primarily include plan review and design, plan marketing and recommendations, alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, and wellness programs.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People Co. (PEO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.