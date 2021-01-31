Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.108-3.169 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.Pentair also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$2.60-2.75 EPS.

PNR stock opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. Pentair has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $59.30.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.85 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Vertical Research downgraded Pentair from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.15.

In related news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

