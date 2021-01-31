Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.30.

Get Pentair alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNR. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.15.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $221,178.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.