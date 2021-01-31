Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$42.00

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) to C$40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$38.81.

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$33.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.27 and a 52 week high of C$53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$33.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.91.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4454913 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.28%.

About Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

