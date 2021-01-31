Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $690,214.24 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $724,530.40.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 5,209 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.04, for a total transaction of $599,243.36.

On Monday, November 30th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $526,509.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $146.13 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,087.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $974,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $714,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

