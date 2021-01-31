Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (PGC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $445.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.36.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $52.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.46 million. Analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director F Duffield Meyercord purchased 1,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,182 shares in the company, valued at $37,203.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy E. Doyle purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.33 per share, with a total value of $34,660.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 4,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,282.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,650. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.