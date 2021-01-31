PCHAIN Price Reaches $0.0171 on Major Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $160,681.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded up 84.8% against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00067836 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.07 or 0.00894781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00053340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.43 or 0.04341609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020483 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030810 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 803,891,733 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

