PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, an increase of 184.8% from the December 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS PXGYF remained flat at $$0.99 on Friday. 3,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,383. PAX Global Technology has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

